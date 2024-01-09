REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A SWAT team was at a home early Tuesday morning next door to where officers found three people dead Saturday on the 1100 block of South Church Avenue in Reedley.

Officers from the Reedley Police Department are on the scene and confirm this is related to the triple homicide investigation.

Officers say they expect to be on the scene for the next four hours.

The two victims identified by police were 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds. Both were living at the home at the time of the incident.

The third victim found at the home has not yet been officially identified. A cause of death for the three victims has not been released.

Officers say they continue to search for a man described as “at-risk.” He’s identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds.

The Reedley Police Department was first called to the home on Saturday morning.

Officers initially found two of the bodies in the backyard after a family member called, claiming they saw signs of a burglary. The third body was found a short time later.

Officers do believe a crime was committed, and reported signs of forced entry into the home. Several weapons were also reported missing.