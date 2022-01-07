Neighbors concerned for safety after Fresno County Double Homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Neighbors detail the chaotic scene at a Fresno home where a father and daughter were found dead on Tuesday.

“Made me kinda nervous for something like that to happen so close to you,” said a neighbor who lives right next to the house where the bodies were found. He did not want his name to be used.

A 911 call turned into a tragedy on Tulare Street on Tuesday in Fresno after officials found two bodies. One of Mel Abdelaziz,90, and the other of his daughter Melba Abdelaziz,58. Officials said both bodies had trama and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

A neighbor said the two moved into the home just a couple of weeks ago and he was surprised to hear the news.

“Like I said, nobody here seen or heard anything that happened.” said the neighbor.

Tulare street was taped off and closed off all day and into the evening, which impacted a daycare on the corner.

“Our protocol is that if something like that happens we have to lockdown, close all the gates and doors and all that,” said Daycare Owner Van Lam.



The street closure meant the daycare had to work with officials to release the children to their parents at the end of the day.

The Sheriff’s Office is following up on leads and has not identified or arrested a suspect, which has some neighbors uneasy.