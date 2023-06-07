MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police announced they are actively investigating a shooting that took place near an elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they are actively investigating the area of South Street and Austin Avenues near George Washington Elementary School.

The City of Madera Police Department stated that the students and staff at the nearby school are safe, but out of precaution had been placed on lockdown.

In a social media post by the Madera Police Department, they advised parents that if they have students in the after-school program, to go to the front of the school and wait for school staff to pick up the child since they will be releasing the lockdown soon.

The shooting is actively under investigation.