CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department say they administered “NARCAN” to a man after he was seen smoking what they believed to be illegal narcotics during a pursuit Sunday morning.

Police say just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home near Minnewawa and Alluvial avenues in Clovis for a report of a family disturbance.

As officers were arriving, they say the suspect identified by police as 43-year-old Michael Hernandez was seen getting into his car and driving away.

43-year-old Michael Hernandez (image provided by the Clovis Police Department)

Officers say they attempted to force Hernandez off the road three times using a PIT maneuver. The pursuit ended near Clovis and Shields avenues in Fresno, which is where officers detained him.

During the pursuit, officers say they saw Hernandez smoke what they believed to be illegal narcotics. When taking him into custody, officials say NARCAN was administered by officers after he had a medical episode.

According to police he was treated and released from the hospital before being booked into Fresno County Jail.