‘My daughter lost her dad’: arrest made after a 16-year-old father is shot dead

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KGPE) – An 8-month-old baby is without a father after a 16-year-old father was shot dead by his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Deputies say the suspect, 36-year-old Hilberto Valtierra, was arrested in Salinas on suspicion fatally shooting 16-year-old Angel Trejo and his older brother Monday. The family is still coming to terms with what happened.

“I was yelling,” said Crystal Garcia, who has an 8-month-old daughter with Angel.

“I fell to the floor. I couldn’t take it. My daughter lost her dad. He should have never come over here in the first place.”

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 p.m. there was a 911 call about a shooting at the Garden Valley Apartments in San Joaquin.

Sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Angel Trejo was dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. His brother, who is in his early 20s, was also shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital.

“Last I checked he was stable and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening,” said the Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti.

Detectives say the suspect, 36-year-old Hilberto Valtierra, knew the Trejo brothers because he used to date their mother. They received a tip that Valtierra could be heading to a home in Salinas. Officers were able to locate him there and arrest him.

Chrystal Garcia hopes justice is served

“This is supposed to be a community together. We are not supposed to be like this.”

Garcia said she will constantly remind her daughter how much she was loved by her father.

“Angel’s wings were ready, we just weren’t.”

