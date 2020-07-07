Murder charges filed against Visalia man after DUI crash

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges were filed against a Visalia man after a fatal DUI motorcycle crash on July 2, according to District Attorney Tim Ward.

Ward said, 42-year-old Bryan Buhl is charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving under the influence over .08% BAC causing injury, misdemeanor driving when privilege suspended with prior convictions, and misdemeanor unlawful vehicle operation vehicle not equipped with functioning interlock device.

Several counts are enhanced with special allegations of causing great bodily injury and possessing prior convictions, according to Ward.

“There are too many options that exist today to get home safe than to drive impaired. Not driving while drunk or buzzed is always the right choice. Please, be safe.” District Attorney Tim Ward

According to Visalia Police, Buhl failed to stop at a red light and turned into the path of a motorcycle rider at Caldwell Avenue and West Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said Buhl admitted to failing to stop for a red light and to consuming alcohol.

