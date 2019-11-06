Murder arrest after “senseless act of violence”

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested for murder in what police described as a “senseless act of violence.”

Brayan Espinoza was stabbed to death when he went to get his mail on October 28th. Witnesses described a group of four to five men driving away from the scene of the 24-year-old’s murder.

On Tuesday, Fresno Police announced that 21-year-old Luis Hernandez had been arrested on October 30th for Espinoza’s murder. Investigators continue to search for the other people suspected of being involved in the crime.

