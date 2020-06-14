Multiple vehicles burglarized in Madera acres, according to authorities

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple vehicles were burglarized in Madera acres early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities say multiple vehicles were burglarized between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspects were caught on camera trying doors and rifling through vehicles.

Some of the vehicles were parked on the street or in driveways, and some were within enclosed back yards.

Authorities encourage residents to lock their cars, keep any paperwork or mail with your identity info locked up at home, and not in your car.

If you know who this is, please call Madera Police Department’s non-emergency number at 559-675-7770.





For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.