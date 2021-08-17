Multiple teens robbed at gunpoint in Fresno, police searching for suspects

A photo of the suspect vehicle provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are working to identify two suspects who are accused of committing a series of robberies in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

During a press conference, the department announced that officers are currently investigating four different robberies with multiple victims. Two of those robberies reportedly happened within minutes of each other near Palm and Bullard avenues.

Around 3:30 p.m, police say two female teenagers were walking near Palm and Morris avenues when they were approached by a man armed with a handgun with an extended clip.

Police say the man demanded the teens handed over the jewelry they were wearing before he forcefully ripped it off of them.

Following the robbery, witnesses described seeing the suspect get into the passenger seat of a blue 4-door sedan and leaving the area.

A couple of minutes earlier near Palm and Celeste, officers believe the same suspect may have robbed a teenage boy of his jewelry at gunpoint.

Almost 45 minutes later, officers were called out to the area of Hughes and Hampton after it was reported that an armed man had stolen jewelry from two teenagers.

Around 7:04 p.m., police say it was reported that two men, including a man matching the description from the earlier robberies, held down a teen as they stole his phone and jewelry near Marks and Dakota.

Police describe the suspect involved in all four robberies as between 15 and 20-years-old, 6’0″ tall, and a thin build. Officers say witnesses described the same type of gun being used during all of the robberies.

Officers say all four of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17-year-old.

The woman accused of driving the getaway car is described as a teenager or adult and possibly had pink hair or dreads.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.