Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are searching for the gunmen in two separate shootings overnight in Fresno.

The first one happened around 11:30 p.m. near Pottle Avenue and Tulare Street in southwest Fresno where shots were fire at a house.

Police said a mother and a child inside the house had to “duck and cover” after a gunman tried to shoot a man who they suspected was in the house. No injuries were reported.

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning police said they found a man shot in the leg near San Bruno Avenue and 4th Street in northeast Fresno after a report of a disturbance.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with not life threatening injuries.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.