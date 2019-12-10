Multiple shootings make a violent weekend in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Fresno comes on the heels of a violent weekend throughout Fresno County.

The morning started with a drive-by shooting near First and Dakota in Fresno. Police say around 10:20 a.m. a 21-year-old man was outside smoking a cigarette when a white four-door sedan drove by and a suspect in the car shot the victim in the leg.

“There were no words exchanged, he was just out front when the vehicle drove up and he was shot at,” says Captain Joey Alvarez.

Police say only one round was fired. The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

On Sunday, around 1 p.m. in, police say 30-year-old Pierre Phelps was found shot multiple times outside the Evergreen Apartments near Cedar and Home Avenue in Fresno.

“He was then transported to EMS at which time he succumbed from his injuries a short time later,” says Lt. Larry Bowlan.

According to a witness, two men were running from the apartments but it’s unknown if they are the suspects or were simply running from the gunfire.

Hours before that incident, CHP says shots were fired at a 22-year-old man driving on Highway 41 and Shields at around 2:30 a.m.

Officers say they found an empty car with several bullet holes on the shoulder of the highway. A man then showed up to Community Regional Medical Center with serious gunshot wounds. Authorities are still looking for the shooter.

Saturday was just as violent. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:40 p.m. in Del Rey, near Sanger, three young men standing in an alley were shot multiple times.

“The information we got was that it was a drive-by shooting,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“We got a description of a black Mitsubishi Galant as the one being responsible for it,”

Deputies say this shooting is gang-related. All three victims are expected to recover.

Law enforcement reports several shootings in Fresno County in the last four weeks. Investigators do not believe the incidents are related but ask anyone with information to get in contact.

