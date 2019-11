Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Ten people were shot at a gathering in southeast Fresno, and police are calling it a “mass casualty” shooting after four people died.

Reports of a shooting came in around 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues. While authorities were en route, reports of shooting victims came in, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

He says there was about 35 people gathering at a home in the backyard for the Sunday football game when shooting suspects were able to sneak in and open fired.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid confirms ten people were shot, with three people being found dead in the backyard. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

The victims have’t been identified, but police say they are Asian males between the ages 25-30.

Six others are going to be OK, and are recovering at the hospital.

There is no suspect information that’s being released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

