Multiple gang members arrested in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple gang members were arrested in Merced Sunday, police says.

Officers say they were dispatched to Grizzly and Citadel Ave for a report of gang members armed with a gun and involved in a fight at around 1:33 a.m.

When officers arrived they say they located several criminal gang members they recognized walking on Citadel Ave and were stopped and detained while officers investigated.

During the investigation, one of the men that were detained named, Vicente Mandujano was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. He was placed under arrest for carrying a loaded concealed firearm in public.

Another man who was detained identified as, Robert Yanez Jr, was found to be on parole and was placed under arrest for a parole violation.

A third man was identified as Saul Soriano, who was extremely intoxicated, according to police.

Mandujano was booked for carrying a concealed handgun in public, being a gang member in possession of a concealable handgun, being in possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of a firearm with no serial number, and committing the crime for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Robert Yanez Jr was booked for a parole violation and being an active participant in a criminal street gang.

Saul Soriano was booked for public intoxication and being an active participant in a criminal street gang.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Wilson at 209-388-7757 or by email at wilsonc@cityofmerced.org.

