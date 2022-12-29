VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said.

According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California law enforcement agencies served a search warrant involving firearms and drugs in the area of Turner Dr. and Commercial Ave. in Tulare County.

Officials say TARGET agents recovered two rifles, one assault rifle, four shotguns, one pistol, seven large capacity magazines, approximately 1,300 rounds of ammunition as well as 91.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 252 suspected fentanyl pills, 366 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and 45.2 grams of marijuana.

46-year-old Kimberly Winchell was arrested at the scene on alleged charges related to the illegal possession and commercialization of controlled substances, and illegal possession of firearms, Visalia police officials say.

Additionally, police say they are looking for 43-year-old Nicholas Green for alleged charges related to violations of illegal possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of firearms, and illegal possession and sales of controlled substances.