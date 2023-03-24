TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over the course of the last month, illegal narcotics were being sold at two different residences in Tulare, according to The Tulare Police Department.

Officers say the illegal narcotics were being sold from 2 separate addresses in the 1500 block of east Birch.

On March 23, authorities say a vehicle was seen leaving from one of the addresses and when a stop was conducted, it resulted in the recovery of two firearms and over 150 fentanyl pills. One of these firearms was a “ghost gun” with no identifying information and the firearm was converted to a fully automatic handgun.

Officials say 34-year-old Arrested Jose Delgado from Pixley and 31-year-old Amanda Martinez of Tulare were arrested as a result of these findings.

Then on March 24, the Crimes Specifics Unit, with the assistance of Tulare PD SWAT and other TPD department members, served search warrants at both addresses.

As a result, authorities say narcotics (fentanyl and methamphetamine) were recovered from both addresses. In addition, two sawed-off shotguns, and pharmaceuticals were located.

Officials say there is evidence indicating subjects are involved in the manufacturing of fictitious checks and fictitious gift cards as items located included card readers, laptops, skimmers, printers, and a large box of blank Visa and Mastercard gift cards.

As a result of these findings, the following were arrested:

54-year-old Martin Martinez

45-year-old Robert Chapman

34-year-old Aaron Carpenter

20-year-old Anthony Welch

Officials add that during the execution of the search warrants, the two subjects that were arrested the day prior during the traffic stop were contacted again and found to be out on bail.