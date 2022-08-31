TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two armed robberies took place overnight in Tulare County, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that just before 12 a.m., two men and a woman walked into the Speedway Market at 252 East Sierra Avenue in Earlimart armed with a gun. One of the men fired a shot and took money from the cash register. The suspects drove away in a grey four-door sedan.

Shortly after that first incident, deputies say that the same suspects walked into Big B’s Travel Center at 1640 N. Hwy 99 in Delano. They fired a gun and demanded money and drove off southbound on Highway 99 towards Delano.

Officials say no one was hurt in either robbery. If you have any information, you are asked to please call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.