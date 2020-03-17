Muhammad takes the stand in murder trial, confesses to killing 4 men

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Murder suspect Kori Muhammad — who is accused of killing four men in 2017 — took the stand on Tuesday and again confessed to the killings.

On April 18, 2017, a gunman shot and killed three men in Downtown Fresno.

Police arrested Muhammad a short distance away as he ran from the scene, police said.

He was already wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Motel 6 security guard five days earlier.

Muhammad later told investigators that he saw that he was a suspect and decided to kill other men.

A few days after the shootings, Muhammad confessed to the killings with an interview with CBS47 Eyewitness News.

On Tuesday, nearly three years later, Muhammad took the stand in his trial and again confessed to killing the four men. He also confirmed that he targeted them because of their race. The three killed in Downtown Fresno were all white men.

