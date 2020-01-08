Mugshot released of suspect accused of attacking Fresno officer who had to ‘fight for her life’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department on Wednesday released the mugshot of the woman who they say assaulted a police officer who had to “fight for her life.”

The Fresno Police officer is recovering after a brutal one-on-one fight with a woman suspected of soliciting an act of prostitution in Fresno.

The life or death drama began Tuesday evening on Parkway North of Belmont.

The unidentified officer was patrolling and observed what she believed to be an act of prostitution taking place. She then stopped and made contact with the suspect, 22-year-old Dontrea Castro.

The situation quickly escalated when Castro began to assault the officer. According to Lt. Tim Tietjen the officer sustained a “barrage of punches” while trying to protect herself from the onslaught.

The officer sustained numerous contusions, bruising, and a cut in the middle of her forehead. According to Tietjen, Castro pulled out clumps of the officers hair during the assault, as the officer frantically called for help over the radio.

The struggle went on for several minutes before other officers were able to get on scene and help subdue Castro.

The officer is said to be in good condition and in the process of recovering. During the course of the assault, the officer reportedly fired a warning shot to try to de-escalate the situation, but it had no effect.

