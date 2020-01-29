Live Now
MS-13 gang member gets 10 years in Mendota meth distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine to MS-13 members in Mendota, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said Wednesday.

Claudia Lizaola, 40, of San Bernardino, previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

The investigation was conducted by the California Department of Justice and California Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Services Unit (SSU).

