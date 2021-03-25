Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in connection to a hit and run collision Thursday afternoon in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

At around 2 p.m. Merced officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus motorcyclist accident in the 2000 block of Yosemite Parkway.

When officers arrived they located a motorcycle accident and a male adult in the roadway being treated by fire rescue personnel.

Witnesses and fire personnel on the scene said the vehicle that struck the cyclist fled the scene east on Highway 140.

The officer was able to get a description and partial license plate for the vehicle. The officer then located the vehicle on Highway 140 and Dale Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Alexander, 22. Police say he admitted to being involved in the collision and leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials say it is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-6912 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.