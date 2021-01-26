Motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Fresno Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Authorities say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Ashlan Avenue near Cedar Avenue when a truck made a turn and struck the motorcyclist. The victim is described as a man in his 20s.

Police say there is no suspicion of alcohol or drugs.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. No other details were available.