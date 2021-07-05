Motorcyclist arrested following high-speed chase in Hanford, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Hanford early Monday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was patrolling the area of 14th Avenue and Highway 168 in Armona around 1:00 a.m. when he spotted a motorcyclist, later identified as Victor Contreras, driving at an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour.

The deputy sped up to 115 miles per hour in an attempt to catch up to the speeding motorcycle but was unable to close the gap between them.

Contreras began to slow down as he exited the highway at Douty Street, giving the deputy a chance to catch up to him.

After exiting the highway, the Sheriff’s Office says Contreras led the deputy on a chase throughout Hanford, blowing through several stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the street.

The chase lasted until Contreras lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near Lacey Boulevard and 8 ¾ Avenue. As Contreras tried to get up, deputies were able to get ahold of him and place him under arrest.

After taking Contreras into custody, deputies discovered he was wanted on two no-bail misdemeanor warrants from a previous arrest for driving under the influence and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Contreras was charged with two felony counts related to evading an officer and booked into the Kings County Jail, where his bail was set a $110,000.