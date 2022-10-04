FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:00 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Shields Avenue and First Street.

Officials said the motorcyclist refused to stop and ended up speeding away from deputies at speeds up to 80 miles per hour, leading to a chase.

During the chase, investigators said the motorcyclist ran stoplights and stop signs, and crossed over into opposite lanes of traffic.

The chase ended around 4:00 a.m. near Evergreen and Buckingham avenues after the suspect laid down his motorcycle in the roadway.

After the chase, the suspect began to complain of pain, so he was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Officials said the suspect had outstanding warrants out for his arrest and will now be facing felony evasion charges after the chase.