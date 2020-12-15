Motorcycle passenger shot and killed on Hwy 41 identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle passenger who was killed following a shooting along a Fresno County stretch of Highway 41 was identified Monday.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the victim’s name is Savanna Troyn, 21, of Fresno.

According to the CHP, a motorcycle occupied by a male rider and a female passenger was traveling north on the 41 south of Conejo Avenue on Saturday, when an unknown individual fired a weapon toward the bike.

Officers say Troyn was struck by the gunfire and fell onto northbound Highway 41’s travel lanes. The passenger was then struck by at least one vehicle. The driver of that vehicle and the male motorcycle rider stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

There are currently no known suspects or information regarding a suspect vehicle.