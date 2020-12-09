Motive unknown in the shooting death of this 42-year-old Fresno man riding a bicycle

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The motive behind the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old Fresno man is unknown, according to investigators with Fresno Police.

Officers say David Sifuentes was found in the area of Fifth Street and Hamilton Avenue around 11:33 a.m. Saturday, following a report of a shooting. They arrived to find the 42-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Sifuentes was riding his bicycle in the area when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Detectives V. Miranda on 559-621- 2452 or Detective E. Cerda at 559-621-2446, referencing Fresno PD Case# 20-64480.