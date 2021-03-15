Mother seriously injured after fight with daughter, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fight leads to a daughter beating and seriously injuring her mother on Monday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say.

The fight happened around 11:30 a.m. near Belmont and Dewolf avenues

Deputies say they got a call of fight from neighbors who called deputies. When first-responders arrived, they found a 67-year-old woman with serious injuries. Deputies are searching for the victim’s 42-years-old daughter.

The victim has serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.