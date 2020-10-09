Mother of 6-year-old boy arrested for torture and child endangerment, Selma Police say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy was arrested for child endangerment and torture in Selma Wednesday afternoon, according to Selma Police.

Officers say they were dispatched to a call involving the check the welfare of a 6-year-old boy.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the boy and found he had multiple external injuries consisting of severe bruising, abrasions, and swelling to his face, head, and body.

Authorities say after the investigation, the child’s mother, Reyna Monique Rodriquez, 26, and her boyfriend, Rocky Alan Stainette, 24, were taken into custody on multiple felony charges including child endangerment, torture, and mayhem.

The 6-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was turned over to the care and custody of Child Protective Services.

Rodriquez and Stainette were booked at Fresno County Jail.

