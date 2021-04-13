Mother in Fresno child neglect case arrested and identified, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of the four children found neglected in a southeast Fresno home Tuesday has turned herself in to police, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police say Bao Xiong, 33, was arrested several hours after her husband, Joshua Yang, was taken into custody at the couple’s home near Olive and Peach avenues in southeast Fresno.

The arrests came after police say a man reported that he had found a toddler playing without any parental supervision in front of the home.

Photo of Joshua Yang provided by the Fresno Police Department

When the man went to find the parents, police say he found three other children who were left all alone inside of the home.

Police say the house was found in poor condition with no food inside of it, and the children were “running around in the mess.”

The four children ages 1, 3, 4, and 7-years-old are said to be in good spirits.