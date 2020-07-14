KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Mother dead after shooting outside Madera medical clinic, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead following what police are calling a domestic violence incident outside a Madera health clinic.

Officers say a woman left the Camarena Health Clinic at 505 E. Almond Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She got into her vehicle when she encountered the suspect.

According to Madera Police, the suspect walked up to the woman and shot her several times while she was inside the van. She was able to shield her three children, who were six years old and younger, from the gunfire; officers say they were uninjured.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“This is despicable,” said Chief of Madera Police Dino Lawson. “I can’t think of anything more horrific than to do something like this.”

The suspect is still being sought.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know