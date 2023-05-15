FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom and son were cited for reckless driving on Sunday in Fresno, according to Fresno Police Department. Members of the Street Racing Team conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles racing eastbound on Shaw Avenue from First Street.

According to Fresno Police Department, Shaw Avenue has a posted speed limit of 40 MPH, and both vehicles were observed going at a speed of 80 MPH, side by side, and dangerously weaving around other vehicles occupying the roadway.

Both were issued citations for reckless driving and their vehicles were impounded for 30 days, officials say.