More than $12k of stolen property recovered in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in Tulare was arrested for stealing an estimated $12,050 of farm equipment on Thursday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a burglary at a home in the 5400 Block of Avenue 200.

The victim told deputies that equipment from their farm office had been stolen including a laser-leveling device and cash.

Deputies say the victims also told them the thieve was driving a Chevrolet truck with damage to the driver side.

Authorities later found the truck in the 500 Block of W. Wade Avenue.

Through out the investigation authorities say they found the stolen property at a home in the 600 Block of Beacon Avenue.









Authorities identified the suspect as 45-year-old Duane Stewart.

Steward was arrested for possession of stolen property and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pretrial Facility.

Anyone with information is about this case is urged to contact Detective De Haan at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

