More people may have been molested by this Fresno man, detectives say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are looking for people who might have been sexually assaulted by a Fresno man, deputies said Tuesday.

Erasto Vasquez, 56, was arrested for charges of lewd and lascivious acts with children under the age of 14. Detectives say the molestations occurred in the early 1990s in the city of Easton. Now deputies are searching for victims who had not previously reported crimes committed against them.

If you have any knowledge of people who may have been victimized by Vasquez, you’re asked to contact Sergeant Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144.