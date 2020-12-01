Month-long investigation leads to arrest of 6 suspects involved in armed robberies in Fresno, Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A month-long investigation led to the arrest of six suspects involved in armed robberies in Fresno and Tulare counties, according to police.

The Kingsburg Police Department conducted a month-long investigation involving armed robberies in Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Fowler, Selma, and unincorporated Tulare County. The robberies took place between Sept. 13 and Nov. 4.

Officials say all of the robberies involved a firearm being brandished and two of the robberies had shots fired at the store clerk.

The suspects stole cash, beer, and tobacco products during the robberies. The total loss is over $5,000, according to police.

Of the six suspects arrested, four were juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17. Two were adults identified as 18-year-old Fernando Hernandez of Orosi and 19-year–old Martin Muro of London.

18-year-old Fernando Hernandez of Orosi

The suspects in the case have been booked into either the Fresno County Jail, Tulare County Jail, Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center, or the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, attempted murder, terrorist threats, escape, and various firearms charges.

If you have information on any of these robberies, please contact Kingsburg Police Detective Lee Forlines at 559-897-4418 or Sgt. Arthur Duron at 559-653-2482.