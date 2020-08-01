Month-long investigation leads to arrest, illegal indoor marijuana grows in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A month-long investigation lead to the arrest of two suspects Friday in Tulare County after several illegal indoor marijuana grows and electrical bypasses, according to authorities.

Authorities say one of the suspects was at a residence in the 2800 N. Church in Visalia, while the other second suspect was at a residence in 2000 Blk Iacovetti in Tulare.

U.S. currency, two safes, indicia, and evidence indicative of sales of narcotics were seized, according to authorities.





The two suspects were identified as Jing Shi Zhang and Bin Mai Liang.

Zhang and Liang were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility for the cultivation of marijuana, theft of utilities, and conspiracy.

