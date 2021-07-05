Mom and son arrested after guns, pot, and cash found in Kings County, deputies say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and his mother were arrested following a month-long firearms investigation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the investigation concluded on July 1 following the search of a home on the 9200 block of 12th Avenue. Inside the home, the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force found multiple firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis edibles, cannabis wax, and several thousand dollars in cash.

Gaven Mosier

Tanya Bynum

Brianna Delgado

Photo of evidence courtesy of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 28-year-old Gaven Mosier was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail for various firearms and narcotics-related offenses.

Also arrested were Mosier’s mother, Tana Bynum, and his girlfriend, Brianna Delgado, booked on charges related to purchasing firearms and ammunition for a prohibited person, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.