CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect from an April Fire.

Clovis Police say at 2:45 a.m. on April 28, a resident was awoken by his barking dog a labradoodle named “Charlie”, alerting him to a fire two streets away near Peach and Shepard.

Officials say the dog’s owner called 911 and woke up the occupants of two homes, while an RV parked between the two was fully engulfed by flames. Both homes were also on fire, Clovis Police and Fire arrived and extinguished the fire.

Investigators say a suspect, known by a family in one of the damaged homes, used multiple “Molotov cocktails” to set the RV on fire which was parked in the side yard. The fire grew so quickly that it set fire to the homes on each side of it, both of which had residents sleeping inside.

Wednesday afternoon, Clovis Police Detectives say they arrested 47-year-old Andrew Dubbels of Fresno for multiple felonies including arson, child endangerment, stalking, and possession of a destructive device. Dubbels was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Police say no one was in the RV, and there were no reports of injuries, thanks in large part to “Charlie” the labradoodle, and the quick actions of his owner.