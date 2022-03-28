FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Modesto man pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Calaveras County post office, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Patrick Day, according to officials.

According to officials, Day broke into a post office on Camanche Parkway South in Wallace. Officials say Day used a glass-breaking tool to shatter the glass on a lobby door at the post office.

Day then stole packages, and keys to post office boxes, according to officials.

Day is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21. If convicted, officials say Day could face a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.