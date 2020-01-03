Missing Tulare County mother found dead in Imperial County

Authorities are still looking for her boyfriend who is the suspect

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County woman who had been missing since Dec. 28 was found dead in Imperial County, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

“It is with great sadness to inform you the case of Missing Plainview Woman, Brittney Steenbergen, has been updated to a homicide investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has spoken to the family and expressed his condolences.

Over Facebook Messenger, Steenbergen’s sister-in-law Christie LeRoy described the missing woman as a caring mom.

“We are so heartbroken. Her children have to grow up without her. She was truly a beautiful soul. Thank you to Tulare County Sheriffs, all law enforcement that was involved, and the people who shared and looked for her,” LeRoy said.

RELATED: Tulare County woman’s disappearance may be due to domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says

Adel Hussein

The suspect is Adel Hussein — Steenbergen’s estranged boyfriend and father of her children.

Imperial County is located in Southern California at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Wednesday the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office responded to a body found in a rural area of their county.

On Friday, a positive identification of the body was made.

Tulare County Sheriffs Homicide Detectives, Imperial County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, as well as other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the region, are actively working together to find and arrest Hussein.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts Hussein should call the Sheriff’s Office a 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.