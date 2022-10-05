MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

“They can now at least have some kind of closure. not the closure we were hoping for and it’s not the closure they were hoping for,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very remote” near Dos Palos Wednesday evening.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a farmer around 5:30 p.m. telling them the location of the victims after finding them.

Details on how the victims died have not been released.

According to officials, the suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado has been talking with law enforcement.

Salgado has been in a local hospital since Tuesday after he tried to take his own life.

The bodies were found near the area where deputies found the victim’s phones.

Investigators say the analysis of the scene will continue throughout the night.