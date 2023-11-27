MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has announced that missing 19-year-old Melanie Stephanie Rios Camacho of Firebaugh has been found deceased. Her boyfriend and his friend have been arrested as a result.

Deputies say on Friday, Camacho left her shift from Autozone on Gateway Drive around 10:15, informing her mother she was meeting with friends when she was actually meeting with an ex-boyfriend, according to her friends.

After Camacho’s mother discovered she never returned home and failed to go to work, investigators say her mother reported her daughter missing at 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Then at about 8:45 a.m., a witness reported a car partially on fire near Road 8 and Avenue 14 which was later determined to be Camacho’s car.

Detectives say the witness reported seeing a blue Ford Mustang with a black hood pass him on the street with only the driver inside. The car then made a turn near where Camacho’s car was on fire and passed by the witness again but with two people inside the Mustang.

Through the vehicle description deputies say they were led to 22-year-old Jose Lopez Hernandez of Madera. After serving a search warrant around 8 p.m. at Hernandez’s residence, he was taken in for questioning.

Ultimately, detectives were led to an orchard off Avenue 20 west of Highway 99 where they discovered human remains believed to be Camacho. Though it will take time to confirm, detectives are confident the remains are hers.

Authorities booked Hernandez under suspicion of accessory to murder.

Then, Monday morning investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Vicente Jasso as the primary suspect and ex-boyfriend of three months to Camacho. At about 6:30 a.m. Jasso was spotted driving his gold Honda Odyssey minivan.

As deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, they say Jasso led them on a high-speed chase from northbound Highway 99 in Madera to Turlock going up to about 110mph. He then got back on southbound Highway 99 where he led deputies to Atwater. There, his vehicle was disabled by CHP and Jasso fled on foot.

As he fled, detectives say Jasso threw out Camacho’s personal items including her driver’s license. He was taken into custody and booked under suspicion of various charges, including homicide. Jasso reportedly has a long criminal history dating back to 2016, including felony evading and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

The Madera County Sheriff’s detectives are actively investigating this case and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact them at (559) 675-7770.