Minor arrested for stabbing brother to death in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a minor for stabbing and killing his brother on Friday morning, according to Madera police officials.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim being dropped off at a community hospital around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the victim died at the hospital.

According to officials, investigators learned that the victim was in an argument with his brother and was then stabbed during the incident.

Madera police say they will not be releasing the name of the victim or suspect at this time.

