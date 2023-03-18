CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 11-year-old was arrested after a neighborhood park was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say in the late afternoon they, along with the Clovis Fire Department, responded to Music Park near the Clovis Rodeo grounds for a reported playground on fire.

When they arrived, authorities say the playground was fully engulfed by flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, but the playground was already destroyed.

Clovis police say they detained and arrested and 11 year old under suspicion of felony arson. Due to their age, they were turned over to a guardian following their arrest.

Officers say the park that had served an entire neighborhood will be without a playground until it is replaced.