Minivan pushes crushed motorcycle following hit-and-run in Southern California, CHP says

RIVERSIDE, California (KTLA) – A minivan was captured on video pushing a crushed motorcycle down the 91 Freeway in Corona, sending sparks flying, after a hit-and-run crash Friday evening.

The incident, recorded by Will Panda and posted to YouTube, occurred about 8 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway just west of the 15 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the gray minivan hit the motorcycle near the 15 Freeway at around 65 mph but failed to stop following the crash. The injuries to the motorcyclist were described as minor.

Video following the crash showed the minivan traveling down the freeway with the riderless motorcycle still stuck on its grill.

“It looked straight out of a movie, we could not believe it,” Panda wrote on his YouTube channel.

According to the CHP, the suspected driver was identified as 25-year-old George Cesar Valentin. He crashed into a chain-link fence and abandoned the vehicle. He was later arrested after trying to report the minivan stolen.

Officers say Valentin ultimately admitted to being the driver involved in the crash and was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

