MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies had seized methamphetamine from a person living at a homeless encampment on Frank Wilson Way in Mariposa.

Deputies say they served a warrant on a makeshift residence, described as “a broken down vehicle covered in tarps,” on Monday and located 157.5 grams of methamphetamine.

According to authorities Jerry Tanner was arrested and charged with multiple charges.

“Meth destroys families and individual lives and continues to be a focus of the narcotics team,” said Sheriff Briese. “I am extremely pleased with the results of this case. This bust gets a significant dealer off the streets and his supply seized. Meth has no place in Mariposa and I am proud of my team for continuing to keep our communities safe.”