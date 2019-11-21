Meth, marijuana, and shotgun found inside a car in Tulare County

TULARE, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A traffic stop in Tulare on Tuesday ended with the driver behind bars after deputies say there were drugs, evidence of drug sales, and a shotgun all found inside.

Deputies made the stop around 12:30 p.m. after discovering the vehicle in the area of Gemini Street and Inyo Avenue in Tulare. The driver, 46-year-old Robert Ramirez, was arrested.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a subsequent search of Ramirez’s home discovered meth, cocaine, a rifle, more ammunition, the hood of a stolen Chevrolet Camaro, a stolen fuel trailer, and a stolen BMW.

Ramirez was booked into Tulare County Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance for sales, a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, and operation of a chop shop.

