Merced woman arrested after argument leads to stabbing

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced woman was arrested Saturday after an argument led to a stabbing, according to Merced Police.

Officers responded to the area of 52 E. Donna Drive for a report of a stabbing. As they arrived, the victim pointed at the suspect, identified as Starlene Aguilar, 34, of Merced, who was fleeing on foot.

Officers caught up to Aguilar and was detained without incident.

The victim reported that Aguilar had stabbed her in the neck and hand with a knife during an argument, police said. The victim, a woman in her 50’s who is Aguilar’s adoptive mother, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Aguilar was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and criminal threats.

Merced Police are urging anyone with additional information to contact Officer L. Garcia at 209-769-8003.