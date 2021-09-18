Merced teen wanted for attempted homicide arrested, police say

Booking photo of Julio Elyaz Lucio provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager wanted in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Merced has been arrested, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say 19-year-old Julio Elyaz Lucio was arrested Saturday for a shooting that happened on August 23 in the area of Calimyrna Avenue and East 22nd Street.

When officers responded to the area, they found someone suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

While investigating, police say they were able to identify Lucio as the suspect.

On Saturday, officers went out to a home near 2nd Street and Q Street after learning that Lucio was possibly there.

Police say Lucio was alerted that officers were at the home and tried to run away.

Following a short foot chase with officers, Lucio was taken into custody and booked at the Merced County Jail.