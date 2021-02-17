Merced teen charged in slaying of 22-year-old man, DA petitions to transfer case to adult court

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced teenager has been charged with murder following the killing of a 22-year-old man, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The 14-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 10 in connection with the slaying of Adrian Llamas, 22, in Merced. The charges were filed in juvenile delinquency court, but the DA has petitioned the court to transfer the minor to adult criminal court.

The teen remains in custody.

The DA’s Office said a major factor in seeking to transfer the case to adult court is that, under current juvenile laws, if the 14-year-old is prosecuted in juvenile court, jurisdiction over him could only last between three years and five months and eight years and five months.

“Our understanding of the law is that most likely the minor would be released when he turns 18,” said spokesman Travis Colby. “Proposition 57, passed by the voters in 2016, removed the long-standing ability of a district attorney directly file qualifying crimes in adult court.”

The request means that the juvenile court will thoroughly assess the circumstances and render a decision in consideration of a wide range of elements.

“Only then will we know if this case will ultimately be handled in juvenile or adult court,” Colby said.