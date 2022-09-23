MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having an illegal weapon during a traffic stop, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say Eduardo Soto was arrested Thursday night around 7:53 p.m. after Officers made a traffic enforcement stop after officers witnessed a vehicle drive in the wrong traffic lane near the 1200 block of O Street.

Officers said they conducted a probation search of the vehicle and located a loaded high-capacity magazine and an unregistered firearm tucked underneath Soto’s seat. Soto was a passenger in the rear seat.

Police say Soto was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm in a motor vehicle. He was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709.