MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene.

Four people had been shot after a fight had broken out, one of them being 18-year-old Elyas Jerry Aguilar who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Officials arrested two 16-year-olds for weapon and gang charges. One of the teens has two additional charges, one for murder and the other for discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle. The third suspect was identified as 25-year-old Marcos Montoya of Merced for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a public place, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Detectives say an exchange of gunfire took place after a 16-year-old fired numerous shots at an occupied vehicle. The other teen was arrested after attempting to flee with what detectives believe to be a murder weapon. Montoya was armed during the incident and ended up shooting himself.

Police say Montoya and a teen are booked into a local jail. The teen arrested for murder will be booked as well after their gunshot wound is given medical clearance.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact Detectives Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829.